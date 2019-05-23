You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Beachcomber News of Brigantine

Milton & Betty Katz JCC announces 'Camp By The Sea' Grant Program

Camp By The Sea is offering a new program that will enable grandparents and other adults raising children an opportunity to join camp this summer.

Grandparents and older adults face challenges as primary caregiver to their grandchildren, or foster children. Respite care options, particularly when school is not in session, are essential to encouraging the long-term health of the caregiver(s). The Milton & Betty Katz JCC’s Camp By The Sea respite camp program will provide one week of camp during the summer months. During these times caregivers can choose from one week of Camp By The Sea during the summer or one week of winter or spring break camp during the school year. Free bus transportation is available from Mays Landing, Northfield and Atlantic City during specific weeks.

Eligible grandparents raising grandchildren would be given the opportunity to select the week of their choice to attend Camp By The Sea’s day camp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. of the selected week. In order to qualify for the Respite Care Program, you must be an Atlantic County resident age 55 or older and you must be the primary care giver for the child entering Camp By The Sea. Contact Camp By The Sea Director Francesca Parisano at fparisano@jccatlantic.org or call 609-822-1167 to enroll today.

The programs are partially funded under Title III of the Older Americans Act of 1965, as amended, through a grant by the Division of Intergenerational Services and are only available to Atlantic County residents 55 years of age and older. Donations to the program are welcome, and will be used to enhance and expand existing services.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.