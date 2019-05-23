Milton & Betty Katz JCC announces 'Camp By The Sea' Grant Program

Camp By The Sea is offering a new program that will enable grandparents and other adults raising children an opportunity to join camp this summer.
Grandparents and older adults face challenges as primary caregiver to their grandchildren, or foster children. Respite care options, particularly when school is not in session, are essential to encouraging the long-term health of the caregiver(s). The Milton & Betty Katz JCC’s Camp By The Sea respite camp program will provide one week of camp during the summer months. During these times caregivers can choose from one week of Camp By The Sea during the summer or one week of winter or spring break camp during the school year. Free bus transportation is available from Mays Landing, Northfield and Atlantic City during specific weeks.
Eligible grandparents raising grandchildren would be given the opportunity to select the week of their choice to attend Camp By The Sea’s day camp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. of the selected week. In order to qualify for the Respite Care Program, you must be an Atlantic County resident age 55 or older and you must be the primary care giver for the child entering Camp By The Sea. Contact Camp By The Sea Director Francesca Parisano at fparisano@jccatlantic.org or call 609-822-1167 to enroll today.
The programs are partially funded under Title III of the Older Americans Act of 1965, as amended, through a grant by the Division of Intergenerational Services and are only available to Atlantic County residents 55 years of age and older. Donations to the program are welcome, and will be used to enhance and expand existing services.