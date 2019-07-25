Morey’s Piers, celebrating 50 years on the piers in Wildwood, is serving up a variety of new boardwalk eats, treats and beverages. Hungry beach-goers and board-walkers can feast on new 50th anniversary offerings or plan a celebration with new dining menus at various restaurants.
New this summer, Joe’s Fish Co., Stubborn Brother’s, Jumbo’s Grub & Pub and PigDog Beach Bar + BQ are offering group dining options for those spending time on the beautiful and spacious Wildwood beach. A new canopy-covered Secret Garden located on the rooftop of Joe’s Fish Co. features panoramic views of both Surfside Pier and the boardwalk.
New food and beverage offerings for the 50th year celebration include: The Mother of All Bloody Mary’s At PigDog Beach Bar, a specialty flavor of house-made sauce (announced via social media) each week at Curley’s Fry Stands, Deep Fried Moon Pies at La Bakerie, Serpent Sweets, and Sugar Shack locations and Ohio Style Nachos and The Mighty Green Burger at Jumbo’s Grub & Pub.
As for beverages, adults can enjoy “Wild Wooder,” the newest release from Cape May Brewing Company. The beer was brewed to commemorate 50 years of Morey’s Piers and is being served at restaurants this summer. The light-bodied, hoppy Kölsch has an approachable yet deceptively intriguing flavor profile with notes of straw and hay, a fresh, subtle bitterness and unparalleled drinkability. The “Wild Wooder” is described as clean and classic. It is not only ideal for sipping all summer long but also sounds like what you can expect to experience at Morey’s Piers.
Morey’s Piers is a classic seaside amusement park, family owned and operated since 1969. Morey’s Piers has over 100 rides and attractions spanning over 18 acres along six beach blocks and includes three amusement piers and two beachfront water parks.