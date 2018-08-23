The weekend's paddling clinics and outrigger canoe racing went off without a hitch Friday and Saturday, Aug. 17-18, but Sunday's small-craft racing — single- and double-person outriggers, surfskis and paddleboards — was canceled due to severe weather during the seventh annual Hoe Wa'a Challenge.
Hosted by the Philadelphia Outrigger Canoe Club, the event was held in Brigantine for the third summer. Saturday's six-person outrigger racing included 38 canoes from clubs up and down the East Coast. A total of 48 small crafts and 62 total paddlers showed up to race on Sunday at the 14th Street South beach, but after an hour delay were told the event was called off for safety reasons, according to race director Jocelyn Leu.