Earth Day, an event designed to increase public awareness of the world’s environmental state, is celebrated on April 22. According to history.com, the event was held for the first time in the United States on that day in 1970. Today, millions of Americans, including students from thousands of colleges and universities, participate in rallies, marches and educational programs across the country and there always seems to be music involved in the events. Music entertains and also has the power to inform.
History.com goes on to say Earth Day was the brainchild of Sen. Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin, a staunch environmentalist who hoped to provide unity to the grassroots environmental movement and increase ecological awareness. The website quotes Nelson as saying “The objective was to get a nationwide demonstration of concern for the environment so large that it would shake the political establishment out of its lethargy and, finally, force this issue permanently onto the national political agenda.”
Music has a way of working its way into the conservation conversation sometimes directly and sometimes a bit less direct. It allows us to listen, reflect, form our opinions on certain subjects and most importantly, hopefully, to act to make the world we live in a better place.
The first Earth Day indeed increased environmental awareness in America, and in July 1970 the Environmental Protection Agency was established by special executive order to regulate and enforce national pollution legislation. Earth Day also led to the passage of the Clean Water and Endangered Species Acts, according to history.com.
On April 22, 1990, the 20th anniversary of Earth Day, more than 200 million people in 141 countries participated in Earth Day celebrations. Nelson (1916-2005) was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in September 1995 in recognition of his environmental work.
In remembrance of the efforts of Nelson and the millions of people who have supported Earth Day worldwide, here are my favorite songs for you to listen to for Earth Day 2020.
• “The Times They Are A-Changin’” by Bob Dylan: Let’s start with a classic. Let the musical awareness of Earth Day begin with the line “Come gather ’round people, wherever you roam and admit that the waters around you have grown.”
• “(Nothing But) Flowers” by Talking Heads: When I first heard this David Byrne-penned tune, I was hooked. The spin that Byrne and the Talking Heads take on the traditional lyrics about mankind’s responsibility for the world we live in, he writes and sings about the earth returned to a more natural state. This is one of my all-time favorite Earth Day songs.
• “Big Yellow Taxi" by Joni Mitchell: This song from the 1970 offering “Ladies of the Canyon” could be the song that in one line sums up the state of our Earth. “They paved paradise, and put up a parking lot.” Mitchell also reminds us that sometimes not acting on what we believe in when the time comes can bring regrets and changes that are not able to be reversed as she sang, “Don’t it always seem to go, that you don’t know what you’ve got ’til it’s gone.” An evergreen song covered by the likes of Bob Dylan, Amy Grant, the Counting Crows with Vanessa Carlton and Nena. Speaking of Nena…..
• "99 Luftballons / 99 Red Balloons" by Nena: This song by the German band Nena released in 1983, became a danceable anthem of sorts that for many became time capsule-worthy with the line “If I could find a souvenir, just to prove the world was here, and here it is, a red balloon.”
• “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen: “I’m burning through the sky, yeah, two hundred degrees, that’s why they call me Mister Fahrenheit.” For me, this song is a reminder that the temperatures are rising, for many the mention of the Earth’s temperature is a call to reduce our carbon footprints.
• "Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)" by Marvin Gaye: Off of the amazing 1971 album, “What's Going On” and probably one of my two favorite Marvin Gaye tunes along with the LP’s title track, the song, written by Gaye, is a sobering reminder of the era and landed the year after the first Earth Day and movement of concern regarding the environment.
• “I Feel the Earth Move” by Carole King: We live on a planet full of life that is moving shifting, growing in ways that we can and should marvel at and work to maintain. The Earth moves and so should we in the most positive of directions.
• “Crush” by Dave Matthews Band: The lyrics say it all. “Just knowing that the world is round, Here I'm dancing on the ground, Am I right side up or upside down, Is it real or am I dreaming”.
• “Heaven Is A Place On Earth" by Belinda Carlisle: In 1987, the Go Go’s lead singer asked the question, “Ooh, baby, do you know what that's worth?” The answer was and still is, “Ooh, heaven is a place on Earth”
• “What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong: The lyrics “I see trees of green, red roses too, I see them bloom for me and you and I think to myself what a wonderful world” are a great reminder of the beauty of our Earth.
So there you have it, my top 10 Earth Day songs for you to enjoy. I hope we can resume and celebrate Earth Day in the large public gatherings that we are so used to in the future, for now Listen Up to some of these tunes. Stay safe, stay healthy and we will get through this together!
