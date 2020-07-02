On July 3, Disney Plus, the streaming service, is set to debut the filmed version of the theatrical musical masterpiece "Hamilton." Lin-Manuel Miranda’s extremely creative “Hamilton” is a perfect fit and well-timed for the Independence Day weekend. If you have been not listened to any of the "Hamilton" musical offerings since the play soundtrack was released years ago, you still have a few days to jump on the sound-wagon. Here are some thoughts as we prepare for the in-home viewing and listening to of "Hamilton."
In one of the most successful Broadway musicals, Miranda has done a remarkable job telling the story of the founding of the United States of America by focusing primarily on Alexander Hamilton and his interactions with the other founding fathers. Hamilton was the first secretary of the treasury and an early advocate of the Constitution of the United Sates.
What attracted so many to the play and music is the hip-hop influenced score that contains so many additional musical stylings. With this variation in the music that tells this amazing historical story, it would surprise me if someone listened to the entire soundtrack and could not find a song that appeals to their taste in music.
The filming of a stage show can be difficult; however the simply “staged” functional stage of Broadway’s Richard Rodgers Theatre under the direction of Thomas Kail is creating much deserved anticipated hype and buzz. While a “Hamilton” movie with a huge budget may be in the works, based on everything that is going on across the nation and the world, that movie could be years away.
Since the filming for this stage version of "Hamilton" was in 2016, it stars the entire original cast; most if not all of the original cast has since moved on from the Broadway production.
This is a family friendly viewing and “Listen Up” opportunity. I remember when my daughters first discovered the music of "Hamilton." Despite some strong language, which my youngest daughter actually self-censored when singing, this is a passionate play about an important part of our country’s history. The passion is clear in the performances of the cast. The stream carries a PG-13. Some editing on Miranda’s part, removing two words, kept the stream from carrying a stronger rating.
Disney Plus is a subscription service. While free trials have pretty much ended, certain phone carriers and other streaming services were offering deals on subscribing to Disney Plus.
With the subscription you can watch "Hamilton" as many times as you want once it is released in the early morning hours of July 3. While Disney has made no promises of how long it will be available, it is possible the offering may be removed once "Hamilton" returns live as a Broadway and/or traveling theater production.
So Listen Up, and I hope you enjoy the sights and sounds of one of the most innovative and ground breaking offerings to come from Broadway. "Hamilton" is a must see musical masterpiece.
If you would like to add some additional music to your July 4 playlist, here are a Dozen American independence songs for July Fourth weekend:
• “America the Beautiful” by Ray Charles
• “The Star-Spangled Banner” by Jimi Hendrix or Whitney Houston
• “4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)” by Bruce Springsteen
• “Independence Day” by Martina McBride
• “Ragged Old Flag” by Johnny Cash
• “Made in America” by Kanye West & Jay Z
• “Living in America” by James Brown
• “America” by Simon and Garfunkel
• “American Land” by Bruce Springsteen
• “An American Trilogy” by Elvis Presley
• “America” by Neil Diamond
And remember to be in “The Room Where it Happens” and listen to anything off of the "Hamilton" soundtrack by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
