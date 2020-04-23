With much more time at home many of us are turning on the television or the web based streaming services. I thought it may be a good time to revisit some of my favorite top “entrepreneurial” movies.
These movies always have me thinking about the stories and how much I had enjoyed each of them. I see a connection in how they have motivated me in business and still resonate with me. Even today, I quote or reference many of the movies, especially when consulting, training or networking with entrepreneurs and business owners.
The lessons that we all take from movies and carry with us as we try to succeed in business can be as different and unique as the individuals that watch the movies. Based on our own experiences and at what point in our lives we see the movie, the takeaways and how we relate to the storylines can and do differ.
There is no question that each of the films that I consider my “Top Five Entrepreneurial Movies” have and continue to motivate me and the work I do each and every day.
This collection of movies span half a century of cinema. Many of the films have received critical acclaim and have become viewing staples. These films contain elements that may motivate you in your design, development and delivery to start or grow your business.
Let’s all go to the movies and take a few lessons from the following screen gems:
"It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World" (1963) — This is a star studded cross-country romp with all the actors searching for one thing: money. When you are trying to start or grow a business, today more than ever, the search for money and funding can be all consuming, just like in this hilarious film.
"The Shawshank Redemption" (1994) — So many people, prior to starting out on their own feel trapped. The movie tells the story of a wrongly convicted man that ultimately escapes through planning, hard work and determination. Whether it is a self-imposed imprisonment or trapped by forces outside of their control, potential entrepreneurs find themselves in a very lonely place. The solution is simple. Focus and get busy on everyday tasks. Even if it takes years, plan and work to make your business a reality.
"The Great Escape" (1963) — In this classic World War II film, Allied Forces plan to escape from a German Prisoner of War camp. Similar to Shawshank, escape and getting out of a less than desirable situation and on to something better is part of the lesson. The significance and difference of this film is that this plan and the success of the plan relied on hundreds of people working together. Most of the businesses in our region are dealing with a much smaller number of people or owners involved. Whether you have two or two dozen people involved in building a business, you all have to know the plan and be working on a coordinated effort to be successful.
"Jerry Maguire" (1996) — When a sports agent gains a new philosophy he starts his own independent agency with a focus on what really matters. There are so many things that fill this movie with great lessons when it comes to business start-up and growth. The lesson is simple: believe in yourself, your ideas and most importantly your ideals.
"It's a Wonderful Life" (1946) — A frustrated businessman, who feels he cannot go on, experiences some devine intervention and gets a glimpse of life without his contribution. Besides the fact that we are all striving to have a wonderful life, this film reminds us about the choices we make to help others. When doing so, we are becoming better people and helping to create a stronger and more vibrant community. Remember, our individual contributions and moments of kindness and caring matter, in life and in business.
These movies have motivated me to be and think more entrepreneurially. Inspiration and motivation can help you create your very own successful storyline. I hope they can do the same for you as we plan and prepare for our next actions in re-opening and strengthening our business community.
