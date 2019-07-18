NORTH WILDWOOD -- The Sun and Sand 5K Run & 1 Mile Walk will take place Saturday, July 20 to benefit the Mid-Atlantic Police & Survivor Weekend, which supports survivors of emergency workers killed in the line of duty.
Registration is $20 prior to race day and $25 on race day. Register online at sjtiming.com or 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. at the Greater Wildwood Elks Lodge, First and Olde New Jersey avenues, where the race will begin at 9 a.m.
The first 300 participants will receive T-shirts. Individual and team awards will be given.
For more informatio, email sunandsand5k@gmail.com or call 609-522-2030.