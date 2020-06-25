The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Atlantic and Cape May Counties and the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County are hosting a virtual meeting to discuss setting healthy boundaries Monday, June 29.
Setting Boundaries in Healthy Relationships will take place on Zoom's virtual meeting platform from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Topics discussed will include defining boundaries, mental illness and boundary setting, assertive communication, examples of participants’ issues, and role plays. Participants will leave the virtual meeting with a better understanding of how to express their needs and expectations with loved ones suffering from mental illness.
Registration is free and must be submitted by Sunday, June 28, in order to receive the Zoom meeting link. Email Mschweer@mhanj.org or namiacm.aek@gmail.com to register. For more information, call at 215-327-7940.
