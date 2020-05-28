The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Atlantic and Cape May counties is continuing its online Family Support Group meetings Mondays.

Upcoming dates are 7 p.m. on June 8, 22 and July 6. The meetings will take place on Zoom. To register, email namiacm.aek@gmail.com.

Registrants will receive an email with the Zoom video-audio link and telephone call-in information. For more information, call 609-927-0215 or 215-327-7940 or see NAMIAC.org.

