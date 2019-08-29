The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Atlantic and Cape May counties will host a 12-week, free education course for families of loved ones suffering from mental illness.

Curriculum is designed to make you knowledgeable about those suffering from mental illness. Learn coping skills, effective communication skills during a crisis, become an advocate in identifying and accessing proper treatment and rehabilitation resources, and feel the empowerment of breaking your isolation from others.

Classes start 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 at the United Methodist Church of Absecon, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon. Applications are being accepted through Sept. 18. Contact Rachel Ludwig at 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com for additional information. See NAMI.org.

