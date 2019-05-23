New Jersey's tourism industry extends beyond the beaches — Tourism Today

The extent of New Jersey's tourism is far reaching, from mountain ski resorts to some of the best beaches on the East Coast. The vacation options offered are diverse and appealing to travelers. Last year, tourism in the state generated $44.7 billion dollars in expenditures, an increase of a hefty 4.5%. These dollars were generated from across the state, with beach and nonbeach destinations working together to increase visitors to state. Lodging and food and beverage took the lead in increasing tourism revenue. Leisure spending dominated, representing 90% of all visitor spending. Travelers are coming to New Jersey and loving it.
A record 111 million trips were taken to the Garden State in 2018, a more than 7% increase. Imagine any business that increased visitors by nearly 8 million in one year. Most notable is these new visitors dropped an additional $1.9 billion into the tourism coffers while experiencing what the state has to offer.
You might ask, why are they coming to New Jersey? The most obvious answer is our great beaches and casinos, but more than half (52%) are coming for nonbeach experiences. Shopping, museums, historic sites, ethnic dining, sporting and special events and outdoor adventures are bringing more visitors to New Jersey.
More than 333,800 jobs are supported by tourism, and 10.2% of the workers in New Jersey, or one in ten, are employed in tourism. In Cape May County that number jumps to 43%, or four in ten workers are employed in the tourism industry. In Atlantic County, that number is 30%, or three in ten jobs are supported by tourism.
Recognizing the real value of tourism is difficult because it encompasses such a wide variety of businesses that continue grow in an effort to keep up with emerging travel trends. A decade ago, there were few coming to New Jersey to experience fine local wines. Today, there are more than 50 wineries producing award-winning wines from more than 90 varieties of locally grown grapes. There are more than 100 breweries and 25 distilleries in New Jersey, and that number is growing. They are attracting new and return customers, bolstering the impact of agri-tourism and adding to the farm-to-table experience.
Tourism is also one of the largest small business generators in the world. Visitor spending supports locally owned and small businesses that contribute directly to the local economy. Statewide tourism generated $5 billion in state and local taxes. Each household in the state would spend $1,545 more in taxes if not for tourism. Locally, the dollars earned though tourism contribute to increased jobs, retail, lodging, transportation, recreation and second-home rentals.
The direct and indirect jobs created through tourism run the gambit as far as age, gender and education. Jobs created are as diverse as the attractions, with an increasing need for workers with strong technology skills. Health and wellness is a growing trend that requires specifically trained employees. Realtors, insurance specialists, financial experts and law enforcement are needed to support the tourism industry. The hospitality industry includes restaurants, bars, hotels, resorts, casinos, cruise ships and theme parks. It spans urban, eco/agri, sports, heritage, beverage and a myriad of niche interests that bring visitors to a specific location.
In a state better known for manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and turnpikes, tourism is making its mark and getting people to take those unbeaten paths and see the beauty in New Jersey. Agri-tourism is bringing the garden back to the Garden State. Increased visitor numbers and expenditures are proof that marketing the softer side of New Jersey is win/win for everyone.
In the past decade, visitor spending rose by $10 billion. The Sopranos, Snooki and Sandy are no longer defining us as a destination. The industry has successfully moved forward. The economic impact of tourism, highlighted by increases in expenditures in all sectors, is proof that tourism in New Jersey is showing signs of strength as a diverse destination that is not a drive-through to get to other destinations, but a drive-to for a special experience and memorable vacation getaway throughout the year. We have reasons to be "Jersey Proud."