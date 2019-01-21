New 50/70 Little League division seeks players

A new area Little League 50/70 intermediate baseball division is now forming and seeks players. The division is a transitional one for players ages 11 to 13.
The teams will play on fields with a 50-foot distance from the pitching mound to the plate, and 70 feet between the bases, larger than the fields used for younger Little League teams but smaller than the 60/90 fields used for older Little League and high school teams.
The Margate Little League is organizing this effort with the various leagues so that players will be eligible to play for their home-city league team or for Margate's team if the home-city league is not fielding a 50/70 team. Interested players/parents should contact Margate Little League as soon as possible for more information, and the league will direct them accordingly, as league registrations are already underway.
For information, email margatebaseball@comcast.net