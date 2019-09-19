Atlantic County — As part of National Depression Screening Day, The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County will offer no-cost screenings including two new, modern screening options – over the phone and text.
“Technology can connect more people to the screening than in previous years, which helps us reach the generations that have grown up with the convenience of the phone,” said Jaime Angelini, Director of Consumer Services at the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County.
Angelini will be one of a half dozen screeners available by phone or in-person 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 at their Galloway office.
The screening is a 10-question survey on categories such as appetite, sleep habits, energy, and concentration. It is based on the most recent two-week time period.
“Though the screening takes just minutes, the results can lead to awareness and changes that can affect quality of life every day,” said Angelini.
Each person who takes the screen receives a printout on-the-spot. Trained staff can discuss what actions could be taken, offer information about depression, and give resources.
Angelini said she would like people to view depression screening as they do annual lab work or a mammogram.
“It’s important because depression is common and treatable,” said Angelini. “People don’t have to feel that way. There’s support.”
Though the screening is offered once annually at the agency, she encourages men and women of all ages to take it often. The screening is available online year-round using a link on Mental Health America.
“Screening can make a difference. Often times we don’t know or recognize how unwell we are doing,” she explained. “It’s treatable and recovery is possible. People suffer in silence. They think, ‘It’ll pass. I’ll feel better.’”
Though the results are not diagnosis, the printout can be taken to a general physician or a mental health professional to discuss.
Common forms of depression include mild, major, persistent, post-partum and seasonal affective disorder. Depression is more likely to occur along with certain illnesses, such as heart disease, cancer, Parkinson’s disease, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, Multiple Sclerosis and hormonal disorders, according to Mental Health America online literature.
“There is no one cause, but so many things that can put us at risk every day,” said Angelini.
The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County is located at 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, suite 8, Galloway Township. For a phone screening, call 609-652-3800. Text to take the screening at 609-525-4189.
