New weekly column to offer financial information — The Reich Report

I am excited for this opportunity to write a regular column for Catamaran Media and share helpful information with you each week on a variety of financial topics. Simply put, my weekly goal will be to provide good financial information in easy to understand terms. Education has always been the foundation of my firm, Reich Asset Management. It is through education that my clients and friends are able to make smart decisions.
This week I wanted to introduce myself and talk about my passion for helping others both in and out of the office. As a lifelong South Jersey resident, I was born and raised in Sea Isle City and currently live in Seaville with my wife, Chrissy, and three children, CJ, Cooper and Riley. I graduated from Ocean City High School in 1989 and went on to Richard Stockton College to obtain my bachelor's degree in business management. Since then, I have became a Certified Financial Planner and earned my Chartered Life Underwriter and Chartered Financial Consultant designations, all from the American College. I also attended The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania to obtain my Certified Investment Management Analyst designation. I have worked as a financial planner specializing in retirement for more than 20 years, and I couldn’t imagine doing anything else. I truly love coming to work every day and helping solve clients’ financial challenges, such as: When should I retire? When and how do I claim Social Security? How do I afford college? How do I protect my assets for the next generation? The list goes on.
I love to serve my local community as I believe it is the basis of all that we are as a society. I am currently chairman of the board for Big Brothers & Big Sisters of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. I’m also a “Big” in the program, and in 2016 I was honored to be Big Brother of the Year. In addition to my volunteer work with BBBS, I serve as a trustee for the AtlantiCare Foundation, as a board member for the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce, as president of the Lay Advisory Board of Bishop McHugh Regional Catholic School and as a trustee for the Parish of St. Maximillian Kolbe. In the past, I was president of Stockton’s Alumni Association and served as a co-chair of the Small Business Development Committee for the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce.
OK, that’s enough about me. Let’s focus on what really matters — you and your money! In the coming weeks I’ll write about Social Security, estate planning mistakes, how to spot a recession, IRA mistakes and more. If there’s a topic you’d like to read about, please email suggestions to me at eric@reichassetmanagement.com. You may hear me live on 1400 AM WOND every Monday. You may also have read articles or pieces I have written that have appeared in publications such as Kiplinger, CNN Money, Market Watch, USA Today and more, but this is my first regular writing gig.
Thank you for sharing this journey with me!
T. Eric Reich, CIMA, CFP, CLU, ChFC, is president and founder of Reich Asset Management.
Securities offered through Kestra Investment Services LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Kestra Advisory Services LLC (Kestra AS), an affiliate of Kestra IS. Reich Asset Management LLC is not affiliated with Kestra IS or Kestra AS.