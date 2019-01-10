New Year’s Resolutions for Boaters

It’s the start of a new year and what better time to recommit to boating safety? Here are some great tips for staying safe on the water for you, your family and friends, in any season.
Always be aware of the weather. Not only should you check the weather forecast to avoid dangerous weather conditions before you go, but while you’re out on the water, stay aware of weather changes. If you notice a sudden change, drop in temperature or increase in winds, get off the water if you can.
Keep and follow a pre-departure checklist and float plan. Keep a list of the all your gear and where it’s stored, and check that it’s all there and in working condition. Let someone close to you, a friend or family member, know where you are going and with whom you’re going. Make a list of all your fellow travelers: their names, ages, addresses and phone numbers. You can file your float plan with the Coast Guard via their mobile phone app. Check it out at uscgboating.org/mobile.
Make use of life jackets. This tip almost seems like a no-brainer, but from the banter on social media, you’d be surprised how many people still balk at wearing life-jackets. In New Jersey, children under the age of 13 must wear a life jacket approved by the Coast Guard while on boats or when participating in water sports. Make sure the life jacket fits snugly. Have kids make a "touchdown" signal by raising both arms straight up; if the life jacket hits a child’s chin or ears, it may be too big or the straps may be too loose.
Have the proper equipment. Some items to be sure to have on-board and in proper working order: fire extinguisher, first aid kit, fully charged engine battery and working bilge pump. Make sure the boat’s blower, horn and navigation lights are working, even if you’re not going out at night. Have an anchor and line of the size and length to enable you to safeguard the boat in the event of a breakdown. Even if you have a cell phone, a marine radio can be a life saver when cell phone service fails. A GPS for navigation is also a great aid, even if you are simply taking a leisurely afternoon cruise and fog rolls in as it often does in our area.
Take a boating safety course. Flotilla 85 of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary suggests giving family members who are boating enthusiasts a boating safety course to be held this coming spring, especially if it’s been a while since your family boater has had a boating refresher course. Brigantine Flotilla 85 will once again conduct About Boating Safely classes starting with the first class Saturday, April 13.
All operators of power vessels and personal watercraft (Jet Ski, Wave Runner, etc.) on waters of the state of New Jersey, regardless of age, are now required to possess a boating safety certificate. Upon passing the test at the end of the About Boating Safely class, an N.J. Boating Safety Certificate will be issued. Each class runs eight hours and a lunch is provided. Additional classes are scheduled for the following Saturdays: May 11, June 8, July 13 and Aug. 10. A $60 prepaid registration, which includes lunch and all class material, is required. You may register by sending an email to boatsafely@comcast.net or leave a message at 609-926-7607 and one of our members will contact you.