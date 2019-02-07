News form the Brigantine VFW

Hello from Base Camp V
Well, after last Friday's snow squall that lasted all day and the cold temperatures, Monday and Tuesday's weather brought us a nice spring-like change. Hope the groundhog was correct with his prediction of an early spring!
Members, remember our next monthly meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7.
VFW members and guests, plan to stop by the V this weekend, as Beverly has some great menu selections planned, starting 5:30 p.m. Friday. On Saturday evening, you can stop by for a quick Hamburger Platter starting at 6 p.m. and on Sunday morning, you can pick up your breakfast sandwiches starting at 11 a.m. You can call the V at 609-266-9813 for the full Friday night menu or just stop by and be surprised. Good food and good friends make for a great time at the V.
To all our neighbors and friends, don't forget to take all of the necessary precautions during this time of year, and remember to check on our elderly neighbors as the temperatures drop near or below freezing.
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Stay safe and God bless America!
— Sgt. D