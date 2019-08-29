Hello from Base Camp V.
Well the Labor Day weekend is here. We want to thank our city officials, police, fire, EMT and public works departments for creating the safe, clean and wonderful Brigantine island that we have enjoyed this summer. Hopefully the weather will cooperate so we can enjoy this final weekend.
A reminder to all drivers: School will be opening this week, so please remember to drive carefully and be aware of the children going to and from school. Also, Do Not Pass a School Bus when the Red lights are Flashing!! This is when our children are either getting on or off the bus. Remember that our children are our most prized possessions.
Tomorrow night, Saturday, Aug. 31, the post will hold its annual Auxiliary Crab Night. Crab Night is open to the public and you can either eat in or take your dinner home. The festivities will begin at 5 p.m. and end after the last crab has been enjoyed. Also on the menu are Hand Made Crab Cakes, Clams Casino, Corn on the Cob Hot Dogs and a great dessert table. So get a group together and mark your calendars to attend.
Members, both local and visitors, and their guests, plan to stop by the V Friday evening starting at 5:30 as Beverly has another great menu planned for your dining pleasure. You can either call (609-266-9813) for the full menu or you can just stop Friday and be surprised. On Saturday evening, Beverly provides a Hamburger Platter or other surprise items starting at 6 p.m. And finally, you can stop by the V Sunday morning for a breakfast sandwich, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
If you like to enjoy playing a little pool or shoot some darts, plan to stop by the V for some good competition. Dart Night is Tuesday evening, starting at 6:45. The Pool Shootout is on Thursday evening starting at 7. Let's see who will be the best! Remember, good food and good friends make for a great time at the V.
Members, please mark your calendars as our next monthly meeting, which will be held next 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.
Also, if you are looking for a hall to have a party, meeting or get together, stop by the V and check out our hall. It's available for rent throughout the year.
As our post and auxiliary are always looking for new members, if you are or know a fellow veteran who was honorably discharged, and had boots on the ground in a combat area, or someone wanting to join the auxiliary, stop by the post with a copy of your DD-214 and someone will assist you in applying for membership. You can then see all that the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the auxiliary, can provide to it's members and what it does for veterans in need and our community. No one does more for veterans!
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation, and their families, in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Stay safe, and God bless America!
— Sgt. D
