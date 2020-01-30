Our services are warm and inviting. We have regular Erev Shabbat (Friday evening) services every Friday at 8 p.m. On the second Shabbat of every month, we have Shabbat Morning Services at 10 a.m., followed by a kiddush luncheon (open to all), and often a study session with the rabbi.
The Saturday service for the month of February will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, (rescheduled from Feb. 8) at 10 a.m., followed by a Kiddush lunch.
Shabbat Across America
On Friday, Feb. 28, hundreds of synagogues across the United States and Canada will partake in Shabbat Across America. Temple Beth Shalom has celebrated this event for a number of years. This event was developed to encourage synagogue members to bring friends, neighbors and co-workers to an event that celebrates the joy of Shabbat.
We welcome prospective members as our invited guest. There will be no formal program, but there will be ample time to ask questions, sing Shabbat melodies and to schmooze starting at 7 p.m. Services will be preceded by a special milchig kiddush to celebrate Shabbat. Shabbat service will follow at 8 p.m. along with special desserts after!
If you plan to attend, let us know no later than noon on Monday, Feb. 24, by contacting the office at 609-266-0403 or via email at office@seashul.org.
Please plan to come join us that evening!
