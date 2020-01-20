Temple Beth Shalom will mark Tu B'Shevat and Shabbat Across America in February at the synagogue, 4419 W. Brigantine Ave.
Tu B'Shevat
Come join us at Temple Beth Shalom on Friday, February 14th at 6:30 pm to eat, drink and merrily welcome the holiday and Shabbat.
Our 9th annual celebration will start with a creative Seder that recognizes the blessings we receive from the natural world around us. That will be followed by a delicious meal and the evening will conclude with our Shabbat service.
The cost for the evening is $25 per person. Reservations are required and will be accepted until noon on Friday, Feb. 7. Please contact the office at 609-266-0403 or via email at office@seashul.org to make your reservation.
Saturday services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, (rescheduled from Feb. 8), followed by a Kiddush lunch.
Shabbat Across America
On Friday, Feb. 28, hundreds of synagogues across the United States and Canada will be partaking in Shabbat Across America. Temple Beth Shalom has celebrated this event for a number of years. This event was developed to encourage synagogue members to bring, friends, neighbors and co-workers to an event that celebrates the joy of Shabbat.
We welcome everyone as our guests. There will be no formal program, but there will be ample time to ask questions, sing Shabbat melodies and to schmooze. Services will be preceded by a special milchig Kiddush to celebrate Shabbat. Of course, our welcoming Shabbat service will follow along with special desserts after.
To aid in our planning, if you plan to attend, try to let us know no later than noon Monday, Feb. 24, by contacting the office at 609-266-0403 or via email at office@seashul.org.
Please plan to come join us that evening!
