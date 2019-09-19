Combined Selichot service in Margate
A community Selichot program/service, sponsored by the South Jersey Board of Rabbis and Cantors, will be held 9 to about 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Beth El Synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Ave. in Margate. Join us for a combined program and Selichot service that will include musical selections leading into the Selichot service, preceded by a delicious offering of special refreshments and Havdalah. The spiritually uplifting Selichot service will bring us a taste of the High Holy Days to come that will feature the area's rabbis and cantors, including our own Rabbi Fox.
Don't forge the annual food drive
Please bring canned goods and nonperishable food items when you attend Yom Kippur services Oct. 8 and 9. These items will be donated to the Jewish Family Service Food Bank. Your donations are gratefully appreciated. Please be as generous as possible. Thank you.
SUKKAH BUILDERS/DECORATORS NEEDED
This is your chance to participate in the happy mitzvah of building and decorating a Sukkah. Builders are needed at 9:30 a.m. and decorators at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. No special skills needed; just a willing body and a joyous heart!
For more information and/or to RSVP (though none required), contact the synagogue office at 609-266-0403 or email office@seashul.org.
Shabbat Sukkot dinner
The Shabbat Sukkot dinner will be held 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Cost will be $25 per person with a delicious meal prepared by Seashore Gardens. Please RSVP no lather then Friday, Oct. 11, by calling the office at 609-266-0403 or emailing office@seashul.org
Shemini Atzeret Sukkot Yizkor service
The Shemini Atzeret Sukkot Yizkor service and Kiddush lunch will take place 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21.
ANNUAL INTERFAITH THANKSGIVING SERVICE
Temple Beth Shalom will host the annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Service this year. This traditional service has for many years brought people from all faiths together on our island. We invite you to join with the Rev. John Scotland and religious leaders from St. Thomas Catholic Church and Temple Beth Shalom here at our shul 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26. Refreshments will be served following the service.
