News from the Brigantine VFW

Hello from Base Camp V.
Well, we hope everyone had a very nice holiday season. Now its time to start getting ready for Old Man Winter. The weather forecasters are saying that we could receive some snow Saturday and Sunday, and we can only hope they are wrong. With that said, make sure you are ready and remember to check on our elderly neighbors as the temperatures drop.
VFW members and guests, plan to stop by the V this weekend for good food and refreshments. Beverly has some great selections planned for Friday's dinner, starting at 5:30 p.m. Then on Saturday evening, you can stop by for hamburger platters starting at 6 p.m. and Sunday morning breakfast sandwiches, starting at 11 a.m. You can call the V at 609-266-9813 for the full Friday night menu or just stop by and be surprised. Good food and good friends make for a great time at the V.
Members and guests, please mark your calendars, as Steve Gitto and the Motts Creek Pickers will be performing live at the V 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18. This is going to be a great evening!
Members and guests, the V will be rocking this weekend, to watch all four of the NFL Divisional playoff games. Saturday afternoon, we have the Colts vs. the Chiefs at 4:30 p.m., and then the Cowboys vs the Rams at 8:15 p.m. Sunday's match ups are the Chargers vs the Patriots at 1 p.m., and then the Big One, our Eagles vs. the Saints at 4:30 p.m. The V is, and will be, the "place 2 B."
Members, remember our next monthly meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7.
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Stay safe and God bless America!
— Sgt. D