Well the annual parade of lobsters has finally arrived in Brigantine, just in time to be joining us for dinner at the annual LobsterFest.
The VFW's LobsterFest is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, July 21. It will end after the last lobster has been consumed. The dinner consists of two six-ounce lobster tails, corn on the cob, salad, fries and bread. This year we have added a hot dogs and fries platter for those who want an alternative.
The Post is at 121 31st. St. South, and LobsterFest is open to the public. It is always a summer highlight, so plan to attend.
Members, our next monthly meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2.
Remember that if you have any worn, tattered or soiled American flags, you can stop by and place them in the flag drop-off box, located outside the Post at 121 31st. St. South. Members will then properly retire the flags.
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation, in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Remember, stay safe and God bless the United States of America!
Sgt. D