News from the Brigantine VFW

Hello from Base Camp V.
Well, we lucked out last weekend by not getting the snow, but the rain was terrible. Then the sub-zero temps hit us Sunday evening until Wednesday. Lets hope this weekend doesn't bring any surprises. Make sure to take all of the necessary precautions during this time of year, and remember to check on our elderly neighbors as the temperatures drop near or below freezing.
VFW members and guests, Beverly has some great menu selections planned, starting at 5:30 p.m. Then on Saturday evening, you can stop by for Hamburger Platters starting at 6 p.m. and Sunday morning breakfast sandwiches, starting at 11 a.m. You can call the V at 609-266-9813 for the full Friday night menu or just stop by and be surprised. Good food and good griends make for a great time at the V.
Members, remember our next monthly meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7.
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation, in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Stay safe and God bless America!
— Sgt. D