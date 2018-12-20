News from the Brigantine VFW

Hello from Base Camp V.
On behalf of the officers and members of our post and auxiliary, we would like to wish all of our neighbors and friends a very merry Christmas and a happy, healthy and prosperous new year! We appreciate all of your support to the VFW and all of the other veterans organizations throughout the year.
Only four more days to pick up that special tree for your home or business, so stop by and mark this task off of your to-do list. Also, remember to be extra careful while out doing your last minute shopping. Always be aware of your surroundings.
Thank you to everyone who supported the Toys for Tots program! Your generosity is greatly appreciated.
Beverly has another great menu planned for Friday evening, so stop by the V for dinner, starting at 5:30 p.m., or for a quick hamburger platter on Saturday evening starting at 6 p.m., or hearty breakfast sandwiches on Sunday morning, starting at 11. You can call the V at 609-266-9813 for the full Friday night menu or just stop by and be surprised. Good food and good friends make for a great time at the V. The V is the Place 2 B!
Members, our next meeting will be Thursday, Jan. 3, starting at 7:30 p.m. Also, the deadline for paying your dues is Dec. 31. If you still haven't paid, you can either drop your dues off at the Post or mail them in. They must be received by Dec. 31.
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Remember, stay safe and God bless the United States of America!
— Sgt. D