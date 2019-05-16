News from the VFW

Hello from Base Camp V.
Well, hopefully all of the rain has left by now and the weekend weather will be beautiful. Only one more week until Memorial Day weekend. Let us all take the time to remember that the real reason for this holiday is to pay homage to all of the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice defending our country. They gave their lives so that we can enjoy living in the greatest country on earth. May they Rest in Peace.
Tomorrow, the Auxiliary is hosting the Annual Armed Forced Day Breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon. Why not take the family out and enjoy a great breakfast and the beautiful weather?
Time is running out for you to reserve your room for the 2019 NJ VFW Convention in Wildwood. This year the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States celebrates it's 100th birthday! The convention runs from Wednesday, June 19 to Saturday, June 23. Rooms are limited, so stop by the Post and add your name to the sign in sheet as soon as possible.
Beverly has another great menu planned for our members and guests, so stop by the V on Friday at 5:30 p.m. and sit down to a great meal with family and friends. On Saturday evening, you can stop by the V starting at 6 p.m. for a hamburger platter or some surprise items. Then stop by the V Sunday morning for a breakfast sandwich from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Call the V at 609-266-9813 for the full Friday night menu or just stop by and be surprised. Good food and good friends make for a great time at the V.
Members, our next monthly meeting will be held on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Our June meeting is canceled due to the VFW State Convention and our July meeting is being canceled due to it falling on July 4.
As our Post and Auxiliary are always looking for new members, if you are or know a fellow veteran who was honorably discharged and has earned a campaign ribbon, or someone wanting to join the Auxiliary, stop by the Post and someone will assist you in applying for membership. You can then see all that the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Auxiliary can provide to its members and what it does for veterans in need and our community. No one does more for veterans.
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Stay safe and God bless America!
Sgt. D