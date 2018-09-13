Hello from Base Camp V.
Well, September has started out as a wet month and this week hasn't been different. Hopefully, so far, our island and our community hasn't sustained much damage. Remember, with Hurricane Florence bearing down on the southern coast and bringing more rain this weekend, please follow all Emergency Management Instructions and be prepared!
VFW members and guests, our kitchen will be closed this weekend. The kitchen will be open as usual Friday, Sept. 21.
Members, mark your calendars for our next meeting on Thursday, Oct. 4 starting at 7:30 p.m.
Remember that if you have any worn, tattered or soiled American flags, you can stop by and place them in the Flag Drop Off Box, located outside the Post, 121 31st St. Members will then properly retire the flags.
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Remember, stay safe and God Bless the United States of America!
Sgt. D