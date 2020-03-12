Hello from Base Camp V.
Members, please be advised that our meeting start time has changed to 7 p.m. At our next meeting, 7 p.m. Thursday, April 2, we will elect our officers for 2020-2021, so please make sure to attend.
Don't forget to visit our post's website at vfw6964.org. Our website is your portal to see whats going on at the V and information for our members, what the VFW and VA are doing for them and our assistance in our community.
The officers and members of Post 6964 and the auxiliary want to wish everyone a Happy St. Patrick's Day!
Please remember to have a good time, but don't drink and drive. If you're going out with a group, either select a designated driver or use Uber!!
Members and their guests, don't forget to stop by the V this Friday evening for dinner. Beverly has another great menu planned for your dining pleasure, starting at 5:30 p.m. If you're out and about on Saturday and you want a quick meal, you can stop by the V for a quick Hamburger Platter and/or other surprise items starting at 6 p.m. On Sunday mornings, from 11 to 12:30, stop by and pick up breakfast sandwiches for the family. You can call the V at 609-266-9813 for the complete menu or just stop by and be surprised. The V is the place to be!!
If any member needs assistance with the VA, Dan Wine, an N.J. Department of Senior Services officer, is available at Absecon VFW Post 215 on Route 30 the third Saturday of each month, from 9 a.m. to noon. Plan to stop in and discuss your issues with Dan.
As our post and auxiliary are always looking for new members, if you are an honorably discharged veteran, or if you are a family member of a veteran who was honorably discharged and would like to join the auxiliary, go to our website, and under the "About" drop down on the top menu bar, click on the membership selections, and you will find out the requirements. After you see all that the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the auxiliary can provide to its members, and what it does for veterans in need and our community, go to the "Contact" selection and send an email, and someone will contact you in a day or two to set up a meeting to complete your application. You can always stop by the post with a copy of your or the veteran family member's form DD-214, and someone will assist you in applying for membership. No one does more for veterans!
With graduation season just around the corner, you may want to start looking for a hall to host a party. Plan to visit our website or stop by the post to check out our hall. It's available for rent throughout the year and is very reasonable. Remember, he/she who hesitates, doesn't get the hall!!
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation, and their families, in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Stay safe and God bless America!
— Sgt. D
