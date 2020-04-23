Hello from Base Camp V,
As we continue to be quarantined, we hope that everyone is doing well and have settled in their new daily routine. It's important that we all work together by following the best practices that America's medical organizations have set forth, and we must respect and be patient with one another.
Remember, Brigantine Memorial Post 6964 will be closed until further notice. All Post functions, including meetings, are suspended. Our Post is complying with this order, so that we can do our part in putting an end to the spreading of the virus. We all have to make sacrifices at this time, and with every one's cooperation, we will make this happen. We are Brig strong!
Also, remember to thank and keep the first responders, medical personnel, truck drivers, supermarket and postal workers, and all others that have to work, in our prayers. They are constantly exposing themselves to anyone who has the virus, so please remember to wear your mask and gloves, and keep the recommended distance from others, while you are out.
Remember to contact and check on the most vulnerable: our members, the disabled veterans, and the sick and elderly in our community.
Here is an easy method to check on our elderly or sick neighbors: Leave three pieces of construction paper for them: One green for "I'm OK"; one yellow for "I Need Food or Other Items"; and one red for "I Need Help." Then have them place one of the colored paper on their front window each day so that anyone can see their current situation while home or if you are out for a walk.
As of today, if any member needs assistance with the VA, Dan Wine, a NJ Department Senior Service Officer, is available by calling 609-802-5217 or by email at daniel.wine@va.gov. Call or email Dan to discuss your questions or concerns.
Also, if the quarantine is causing any veteran a problem making a mortgage payment or if you need a job, please go to the web sight VFW6964.org, and on the home page, scroll down to the Updated Department of NJ VFW Info and click on the More Info link on the right.
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women, stationed around the world defending our great nation, and their families, in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Stay safe and God Bless America!
— Sgt. D
