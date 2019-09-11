Hello from Base Camp V. Just a few items for this week.
Remember that school is open, so please remember to drive carefully and be aware of the children going to and from their homes, to and from the bus stops and crossing the street. Also, remember: Do not pass a school bus when the red lights are flashing!! This is when our children are either getting on or off the bus. Remember, our children are our most prized possessions.
Our post is planning for a Veterans Day Parade on Sunday, Nov. 10, leading up to the Veterans Day Ceremony. The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the sports complex on 26th Street and end at Veterans Memorial Park, where the ceremony will take place. If any organizations would like to march in the parade, please either stop by or call the post (609-266-9813), leave your contact information and someone will get back to you. We hope to make this an annual event in honoring our veterans and the local organizations that support our veterans and their families in need.
Members, both local and visitors, and their guests, plan to stop by the V Friday evening starting at 5:30 as Beverly has another great menu planned for your dining pleasure. On Saturday evening Beverly provides Hamburger Platters and/or other surprise items starting at 6 p.m., and you can stop by the V Sunday morning for a breakfast sandwich, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. You can either call the post at 609-266-9813 for the full Friday night menu or you can just stop in Friday evening and be surprised.
Now that football season is upon us, why not gather a few friends and plan to start watching all of the college and NFL games starting Thursday night through Monday night. Lets watch and cheer for the Eagles on Sunday night as they take on the Atlanta Falcons. Remember, good food and good friends make for a great time at the V.
Don't forget that Dart Night is Tuesday evenings, starting at 6:45, and the Pool Shootout is Thursday evening starting at 7.
Members, please mark your calendars as our next monthly meeting will be held 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at 7:30 p.m.
As our post and auxiliary are always looking for new members, if you are or know a fellow veteran, who was honorably discharged or someone wanting to join the auxiliary, stop by the post with a copy of your DD-214 and someone will assist you in applying for membership. You can then see all the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the auxiliary, can provide to it's members and what it does for veterans in need and our community. No one does more for veterans!
Also, if you are looking for a venue to have a party, meeting or get together, stop by the V and check out our hall. It's available for rent throughout the year.
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation, and their families, in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Stay safe and God bless America!!
Sgt. D
