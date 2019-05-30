NEWS FROM THE VFW

Hello from Base Camp V.
What a glorious Memorial Day weekend! Mother Nature gave us the best weather for the entire weekend. The visitors started coming down on Thursday and Brigantine Island was as ready as ever. Hopefully we will have excellent weather throughout the summer.
We would like to say "Thank you" to everyone who stopped by our table at the Farmers Market last Saturday. It was great to meet everyone and your donations will go toward helping our veterans and our community.
Another "Thank you" to all of those who attended this years Memorial Day ceremony last Sunday. The weather was outstanding and it was great to see so many children in attendance. Our future generation needs to understand the true meaning of this holiday, that is, to honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice defending our country, so we can enjoy the freedoms that we take for granted.
It's coming down to the wire if you would like to reserve your room for the 2019 N.J. VFW Convention in Wildwood. The rooms are almost gone, so stop by the post and add your name to the sign-in sheet as soon as possible. This year the New Jersey State Veterans of Foreign Wars celebrates it's 100th birthday! The convention runs from Wednesday, June 19, to Saturday, June 23.
Members, both local and visitors and their guests, plan to stop by the V Friday evening starting at 5:30 as Beverly has another great menu planned for your dining pleasure. Sit down to a great meal with family and friends. On Saturday evening, you can stop by the V starting at 6 p.m. for a Hamburger Platter or some surprise items. Then stop by the V Sunday morning for a breakfast sandwich from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.. Call the V at 609-266-9813 for the full Friday night menu or just stop by and be surprised. Good food and good friends make for a great time at the V.
Members, please mark your calendars, as our next monthly meeting will be held 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1.
As our post and auxiliary are always looking for new members, if you are or know a fellow veteran, who was honorably discharged and has earned a Campaign Ribbon, or someone wanting to join the auxiliary, stop by the post and someone will assist you in applying for membership. You can then see all that the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the auxiliary can provide to its members and what it does for veterans in need and our community. No one does more for veterans!
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Stay safe and God bless America!!
— Sgt. D