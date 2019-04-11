NEWS FROM THE VFW

Hello from Base Camp V.
Wow, what great weather this past Sunday and Monday. I think we can finally start to get our homes and beautiful island ready for summer.
Members, our post will be sponsoring a Vineland Veterans Home Breakfast on Friday, April 26. Any member who wants to attend and help assist the veterans, please be at the V at 09 a.m. on the 26th and we will go over together. It's a joy to see the smiles on the faces of these men and women.
Members, remember our next monthly meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 2. We will be swearing in our 2019-2020 officers, so please mark it down on your calendars and attend the meeting so you can show your comradeship and support for our new officers.
VFW members and guests, why not call a few family and friends and meet for dinner at the V Friday. Beverly has another great menu planned and it's a great way to spend an evening. On Saturday evening you can stop by the V, starting at 6 p.m., for a hamburger platter or some surprise items. Then stop by the V Sunday morning for a breakfast sandwich from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Call the V at 609-266-9813 for the full Friday night menu or just stop by and be surprised. Good food and good friends make for a great time at the V.
As our post and auxiliary are always looking for new members, if you are or know a fellow veteran who has earned a campaign ribbon, or someone wanting to join the Auxiliary, stop by the post and someone will assist you in applying for membership. You can then see all that the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the auxiliary can provide to it's members and what it does for veterans in need and our community. No one does more for veterans!
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Stay safe and God bless America!
Sgt. D