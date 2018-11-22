Hello from Base Camp V.
We hope everyone has a wonderful Thanksgiving and enjoys this special holiday, being thankful for our family, friends, health and freedom.
Now that the holiday season has started, please remember to be extra careful while driving as everyone is in a hurry. Also while shopping, please be aware of your surroundings and always keep children by your side in stores and parking lots.
The Marine Corps Toys For Tots collection has started, so stop by the post and bring an unwrapped toy and drop it in the collection box. What a great feeling it is knowing that your donation will put a smile on a child's face Christmas morning.
VFW members and guests, Beverly has another great menu planned for this Friday night. Stop by the V for dinner starting at 5:30 p.m., or for a quick hamburger platter on Saturday evening starting at 6 p.m., or hearty breakfast sandwiches on Sunday mornings starting at 11 a.m. You can call the V at 609-266-9813 for the full Friday night menu or just stop by and be surprised. Good food and good friends make for a great time at the V.
Members, mark your calendars for our next meeting on Thursday, Dec. 6, starting at 7:30 p.m. Our post is always looking for new members.
If you are a veteran who served in a combat theater, we welcome you to join our post. Just bring your DD-214 to the V and ask for Norm, Ralph or Alex or ask a member if you can come to a meeting and see why “No one does more for our veterans than the VFW.”
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Remember, stay safe and God bless the United States of America!
— Sgt. D