Hello from Base Camp V.
Well what a nice change in the weather for a few days this past week. And it looks like we will have a repeat next week. If the weather continues like this, we can get a really good jump on our summer preparations.
Don't forget to visit our post's website at vfw6964.org. Our website allows for everyone to see whats going on at the V and for our members, what the VFW and VA are doing for them.
Members and their guests, Beverly has another great menu planned for your dining pleasure this Friday evening, starting at 5:30. Then on Saturday evenings, starting at 6, you can stop by for a hamburger platter and/or other surprise items that Beverly has in the kitchen. On Sunday mornings, from 11 to 12:30, stop by and pick up breakfast sandwiches for the family. For a complete menu, just look at the website, scroll down to "Friday Night Food Menu" and click on the "More Info" link to see the full menu, or just stop and be surprised.
Members, please be advised that our meeting start time has changed to 7 p.m. At our next meeting, 7 p.m. Thursday, April 2, we will elect our officers for 2020-21, so please make sure to attend.
If any member needs assistance with the VA, Dan Wine, an N.J. Department of Senior Service officer, is available at the Absecon VFW Post 215, on Route 30, on the third Saturday of each month, from 9 a.m. to noon. Plan to stop in and discuss your issues with Dan.
Veterans, remember that time is running out if you want to take advantage of the New Jersey law that increases the state income tax deduction for honorably discharged veterans from $3,000 to $6,000. To qualify, you must complete the State Exemption Form and send it, along with a copy of your DD-214, to the Division of Taxation. To get a copy of the form, if you have internet access, see nj.gov/treasury/taxation/pdf/veteransexemptionform.pdf.
For those veterans without internet access, or if you need assistance with this process, contact Bob Frolow, the Atlantic County veterans service officer, at 609-677-5700. Veterans, please do not pass up this great benefit.
As our post and auxiliary are always looking for new members, if you are an honorably discharged veteran, or if you are a family member of a veteran who was honorably discharged and would like to join the auxiliary, go to our website, and under the "About" drop down on the top menu bar, click on the membership selections, and you will find out the requirements. After you see all that the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the auxiliary can provide to its members, and what it does for veterans in need and our community, go to the "Contact" selection and send an email, and someone will contact you in a day or two to set up a meeting to complete your application. You can always stop by the post with a copy of your or the veteran family member's form DD-214, and someone will assist you in applying for membership. No one does more for veterans!
If you are looking for a hall to have a wedding or baby shower, birthday party, meeting etc., visit our website or stop by the V to check out our hall. It's available for rent throughout the year and is very reasonable.
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation, and their families, in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Stay safe and God bless America!
— Sgt. D
