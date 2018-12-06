News from the VFW

Seventy-seven years ago, on Dec. 7, 1941, the Imperial Japanese naval air force attacked the U.S. Navy base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
This attack led to the entry of the United States into World War II. It is remembered as "a date which will live in infamy." Let us take a few minutes and reflect on this horrific act and the men and women who perished that day.
The VFW Christmas Tree sale is in full swing. The trees are starting to move quickly, so make sure you bundle up the family and come down to the post to pick up that special tree for your home or business.
The annual VFW Trim A Tree Party is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8. Bring your favorite covered dish and join in on a great night with family and friends.
For members, there is still time to sign up for the annual District 16 Past Commander's Dinner, scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, at the Atlantic City Country Club. Cost is $40 per person. You can stop by the VFW and add your name to the list.
The Marine Corps Toys For Tots collection is under way, so bring an unwrapped toy and drop it in the collection box at the post. What a great feeling it is knowing your donation will put a smile on a child's face Christmas morning.
Beverly has another great menu planned for this Friday night, so stop by the V for dinner, starting at 5:30 p.m., or hearty breakfast sandwiches on Sunday mornings, starting at 11. You can call the V at 609-266-9813 for the full Friday night menu or just stop by and be surprised. Good food and good friends make for a great time at the V. The V is the Place 2 B!
Members, our next meeting will be Thursday, Jan. 3, starting at 7:30 p.m. Also, the deadline for paying your dues is Dec. 31. If you still haven't paid, you can either drop your dues off at the post or mail them in. They must be received by Dec. 31.
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Remember, stay safe and God bless the United States of America!
— Sgt. D