Hello from Base Camp V
Well today ends January. It's been a mild winter so far. Lets hope that the next six weeks are snow and ice free and we can get an early jump on preparing for summer!
If the cold snowy weather does arrive, please remember to check on our friends and neighbors who are alone and/or may need to be watched over. We are a strong and close community ,and this is a part of what makes Brigantine "an island you love for life."
Brigantine Memorial Post No. 6964 is proud to announce that our post website is up and running! We hope all our members, veterans, their families and our community will take a second and visit our site and see what the VFW, on the national, state and post level, is doing to help all of the veterans and their families in need. By having the website, our members are able to see whats going on today and in the future. We are looking to enhance our website by adding more information, articles, pictures etc. in the future, so all VFW members, residents and visitors will be able to see whats going on at Brigantine Memorial Post No. 6964.
You can visit our post's website at vfw6964.org.
Members and their guests, Beverly has another great menu planned for your dining pleasure this Friday evening, starting at 5:30. Then on Saturday evenings, starting at 6, stop by for a Hamburger Platter and/or other surprise items. On Sunday mornings, from 11 to 12:30, stop by and pick up Breakfast Sandwiches for the family. You can call the Post at 609-266-9813 for the full Friday night menu or you can just stop and be surprised.
Speaking of food and a good time, this Sunday is Super Bowl Sunday! The post will be hosting a Bring-A-Dish Super Bowl Party starting at 6 p.m. and ending when the game ends. The Kansas City Chiefs will try to win their first Super Bowl in 50 years. I know coach Andy Reid wants to get the monkey off his back by winning his first Super Bowl. He has a lot of people in our area rooting for him. On the other side of the ball will be the San Francisco 49ers. They haven't been to the Super Bowl in many years, and the young team wants to restart the tradition and win its sixth Super Bowl, tying the Patriots. From what I hear, there are going to be many surprise giveaways and prizes distributed during the game, so make your favorite dish and wear your teams colors and be there to enjoy the game with family and friends!
Members, plan to attend our next meeting 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. So please mark your calendars. Also, if any member needs assistance with the Department of Veterans Affairs, Dan Wine, a senior service officer, is available at the Absecon VFW Post on Route 30 every third Saturday each month, from 9 a.m. to noon. Plan to stop in and discuss your issues with Dan.
Veterans, remember that the state of New Jersey recently enacted a law to increase the state income tax deduction for honorably discharged veterans from $3,000 to $6,000. To qualify, you must complete the State Exemption Form and send it, along with a copy of your DD-214, to the Division of Taxation. To get a copy of the form, if you have internet access, see nj.gov/treasury/taxation/pdf/veteransexemptionform.pdf.
For those veterans without internet access, or if you need assistance with this process, you can contact Bob Frolow, the Atlantic County veterans service officer, at 609-677-5700. Veterans, please do not pass up this great benefit.
As our Post and Auxiliary are always looking for new members, if you are, or know a fellow veteran, who was honorably discharged, or if you are a family member of a veteran who was honorably discharged and would like to become a member of the auxiliary, stop by the post with a copy of your or the family member's form DD-214, and someone will assist you in applying for membership. You can then see all that the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the auxiliary can provide to it's members and what it does for veterans in need and our community. No one does more for veterans! Look on our website for more information!
If you are looking for a hall to have a baby or wedding shower, birthday party, meeting or get together, you can first look at our website and download the rental form, or you can stop by the V and check out our facility in person. It's available for rent throughout the year and very reasonable.
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation, and their families, in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Stay safe and God bless America!
— Sgt. D
