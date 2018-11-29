News from the VFW

Hello from Base Camp V.
What a busy month this will be as we prepare for the holidays. Remember to drive carefully, keep the children close when in the stores, and always be aware of your surroundings.
We have a busy schedule next week:
First, the Christmas trees will be on sale starting Sunday. Bundle up the family and come on down to the post to pick up your special tree for your home or business. Our helpers can't wait to help you find the perfect tree. Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Remember, the early bird gets the best tree!
Second, the annual Vineland Home Christmas Party is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 5. Members who would like to attend can meet at the V, as we will be leaving at 8 a.m. sharp. First stop will be the Mays Landing Diner for breakfast and then to the home to distribute the gifts to our veterans.
Third, the annual Veterans Haven Christmas Party at Ancora is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 6, starting at 6 p.m. This party is hosted by the Department of New Jersey VFW and members are welcome to attend.
Fourth, the annual VFW Trim A Tree party is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 8, starting at 6 p.m. Bring your favorite covered dish(es) and join a great night with family and friends at the V.
Members, there is still time to sign up for the annual District 16 Past Commander's dinner, at the Atlantic City Country Club, scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 18, starting at 6 p.m. Cost is $40 per person. You can stop by the V and add your name(s) to the list.
The Marine Corps Toys For Tots collection is underway, so bring an unwrapped toy and drop it in the collection box at the post. What a great feeling it is knowing that your donation will put a smile on a child's face Christmas morning.
Beverly has another great menu planned for this Friday night, so stop by the V for dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. or for a quick hamburger platter on Saturday evening starting at 6 p.m., or hearty breakfast sandwiches on Sunday mornings, starting at 11 a.m. You can call the V at 609-266-9813 for the full Friday night menu or just stop by and be surprised. Good food and good friends make for a great time at the V.
VFW members and guests, now that it is getting close to the end of NFL and college football seasons, why not stop by the V and watch all of the game with fellow members and friends. Plus you can also watch the up-and-coming 76er's and the Flyers. The V is the Place 2 B!
Members, the December meeting, scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 6, has been canceled. Our next meeting will be Thursday, Jan. 3, starting at 7:30 p.m. Also, the deadline for paying your dues is Dec. 31. If you still haven't paid, you can either drop your dues off at the post or mail them in. They must be received by Dec. 31.
Brigantine Memorial Post No. 6964 is always looking for new members. If you are a veteran who served in a combat theater, we welcome you to join our post. Just bring your DD-214 to the V and ask for Norm or Ralph. Also, for a limited time only, new and existing members can become a life member at a reduced rate.
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Remember, stay safe and God bless the United States of America!
— Sgt. D