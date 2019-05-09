News from the VFW

Hello from Base Camp V.
Well only two more weeks until Memorial Day Weekend. The island is starting to get ready for the unofficial start of summer. Lets hope that the weather cooperates every weekend this summer.
Last Thursday, the new Post and Auxiliary Officers were sworn in. The 2019-2020 Post Commander is Mario Perrucci and Auxiliary President is Beverly Smith. Congratulations to Mario, Beverly and all of the other elected Officers, Lets show our support to the leaders of our Post and Auxiliary.
The Auxiliary is holding our annual Armed Forces Day Pancake, Egg and Sausage Breakfast on Saturday, May 18th. The breakfast hours are 8 AM to Noon. Why not give Mom a break and take the whole family out for a great breakfast and create another family memory.
Well there's still time to reserve your room for the 2019 NJ VFW Convention. This year the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, celebrates it's 100th. Birthday!! The expanded convention in Wildwood, starts on Wednesday, June 19th. and ends Saturday, June 23rd., after the parade. Rooms are limited, so make your plans and add your name to the Sign In Sheet at the Post as soon as possible.
VFW Members and guests, Beverly has another great menu planned so stop by the V on Friday at 5:30 and sit down to a great meal with family and friends. On Saturday evening you can stop by the V, starting at 6 PM for a Hamburger Platter or some surprise items. Then stop by the V Sunday morning for a Breakfast sandwich, from 11 AM to 12:30. Call the V at (609-266-9813) for the full Friday night menu or just stop by and be surprised. Good Food and Good Friends make for a great time at the V.
Members, our next monthly meeting will be held on Thursday August 1st. at 7:30 PM. Our June meeting is cancelled due to the VFW State Convention and our July meeting is being cancelled due to it falling on July 4th.
As our Post and Auxiliary are always looking for new members, if you are, or know a fellow veteran, who was honorably discharged and has earned a Campaign Ribbon, or someone wanting to join the Auxiliary, stop by the Post and someone will assist you in applying for membership. You can then see all that the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Auxiliary, can provide to it's members and what it does for Veterans in Need and our community. No One Does More For Veterans!
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation, in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Stay safe and God bless America!
Sgt. D