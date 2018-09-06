Hello from Base Camp V.
The Brigantine Memorial Post 6964 Auxiliary would like to send out a super "Thank You" to all of our friends and visitors who came out and made the crab night a great success. Everyone had a great time and said that they really loved the food. The Auxiliary Officers also want to thank all of the volunteers that worked very hard in providing our guests with great food and a pleasant atmosphere, to enjoy their dinner.
Well the children are back to school, so be extra aware while driving around, especially in the morning and afternoon. Remember that the children are our most prized possessions.
Members, mark your calendars for our next meeting 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4. Remember that if you have any worn, tattered or soiled American flags, you can stop by and place them in the Flag Drop Off Box, located outside the Post, 121 31st St. Members will then properly retire the flags.
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation, in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Remember, Stay Safe and God Bless the United States of America!
Sgt. D