News from the VFW

Hello from Base Camp V.
Only 12 days before Christmas, and the trees are going fast, so make sure you bundle up the family and come on down to the post to pick up that special tree for your home or business.
Members, there is still time to sign up for the annual District 16 Past Commander's dinner, scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, at the Atlantic City Country Club. Cost is $40 per person. You can stop by the V and add your name(s) to the list.
The Marine Corps Toys For Tots collection is coming to an end, so if you still want to donate you can bring an unwrapped toy and drop it in the collection box at the post. What a great feeling it is knowing that your donation will put a smile on a child's face Christmas morning.
Beverly has another great menu planned for this Friday night, so stop by the V for dinner, starting at 5:30 p.m. or for a quick hamburger platter on Saturday evening starting at 6 p.m. or hearty breakfast sandwiches on Sunday mornings, starting at 11 a.m. You can call the V at 609-266-9813 for the full Friday night menu or just stop by and be surprised. Good food and good friends make for a great time at the V. The V is the Place 2 B!
Members, our next meeting will be Thursday, Jan. 3, starting at 7:30 p.m. Also, the deadline for paying your dues is Dec. 31. If you still haven't paid, you can either drop your dues off at the post or mail them in. They must be received by Dec. 31.
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation, in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Remember, stay safe and God bless the United States of America!
— Sgt. D