Hello from Base Camp V.
Just a few items for this week.
The Department of NJ Veterans of Foreign Wars is asking all posts and auxiliaries to assist in the recovery efforts of the veterans and military families in North Carolina.
The posts in our district have been asked to collect various toilet articles. These include: bath soap, toothbrushes/toothpaste, cleaning wipes, feminine products, body lotion, razor/shave cream, deodorant, baby food, diapers, formula, wipes, shampoo/conditioner, soap and dental floss. I know that our community will rally together and support this recovery effort. We all know what its like to be affected by a catastrophe and receive assistance when in need. I want to thank everyone in advance for your support. You can drop off the items at the Post, 121 31st. St. South until Sept. 30.
Well, we officially close out summer on Saturday. The start of autumn begins, but we all know that it is just another season to enjoy our beautiful island. Hope the weather cooperates and we have an indian summer.
VFW members and guests, Beverly has another great menu planned for this Friday night, so stop by the V for dinner, starting at 5:30 p.m., or for a quick burger on Saturday evening, starting at 6 p.m., or for a hearty breakfast sandwich on Sunday morning starting at 11 a.m. You can call the V at 609-266-9813 for the full menu or stop by and be surprised. Good food and good friends make for a great time at the V.
Members, mark your calendars for our next meeting on Thursday, Oct. 4 starting at 7:30 p.m.
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation, in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Remember, Stay Safe and God Bless the United States of America!
Sgt. D