NEWS FROM THE VFW

Hello from Base Camp V.
Well another round of snow and rain to start the week off. And it looks like the early weather forecast for this weekend isn't all that great with the possibility of more snow. Well, it is winter and lets hope that the remaining weeks are less eventful.
Members, remember our next monthly meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 7, starting at 7:30 p.m.
VFW members and guests, why not stop by the V tonight at 5:30 as Beverly has some great menu selections planned. Then on Saturday evening, you can stop by for a quick Hamburger Platter starting at 6 p.m., and on Sunday morning you can pick up your breakfast sandwiches, starting at 11 a.m. You can call the V at 609-266-9813 for the full Friday night menu or just stop by and be surprised. Good food and good friends make for a great time at the V.
Don't forget to take all of the necessary precautions during this time of year and remember to check on our elderly neighbors as the temperatures drop near or below freezing.
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation, in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Stay safe and God bless America!
Sgt. D