News from the VFW

Hello from Base Camp V.
Well, here we go again! Looks like Old Man Winter has it in for us again this weekend. The weather forecasters are saying we will have another snow/ice/rain event Saturday into Sunday. As of Monday, as I write the news, they are not sure what we will get, but it could be a real mess. With that said, make sure to prepare accordingly and remember to check on our elderly neighbors as the temperatures are going to drop well below freezing.
As the government shutdown continues, the Coast Guard is the only military service that does not receive scheduled pay. To help these servicemen and women during this difficult time, our post made a monetary donation to those stationed at the Atlantic City base. Hopefully this shutdown will end soon and all those affected can resume a normal life.
VFW members and guests, come out to the V on Friday evening, Jan. 18, for a special evening. First, Beverly has some great menu selections planned, starting at 5:30 p.m. And as an added attraction, Steve Gitto of the Motts Creek Pickers, will perform live from 6 to 9 p.m. Great food, friends and music — what more could you ask for! Then on Saturday evening, you can stop by for hamburger platters starting at 6 p.m. and Sunday morning breakfast sandwiches, starting at 11 a.m. You can call the V at 609-266-9813 for the full Friday night menu or just stop by and be surprised. Good food and good friends make for a great time at the V.
Members and guests, the V will be rocking Sunday, Jan. 20, as the AFC and NFC championship games will decide who will be in the Super Bowl. First up will be the Rams at the Saints, at 3:05 p.m., and then the Patriots vs. the Chiefs at 6:40 p.m. The V is, and will be, the Place 2 B.
Members, remember our next monthly meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7.
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Stay safe and God bless America!
— Sgt. D