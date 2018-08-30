Hello from Base Camp V.
We hope that everyone is ready to join in on the annual VFW Auxiliary Crab Night this Saturday evening, Sept. 1, beginning at 5 p.m. and ending after the last crab has been enjoyed. This event is always a Brigantine favorite. Along with the u-pick-um crabs, your taste buds will enjoy handmade crab cakes, steamers, u-peel-um shrimp, hot dogs, corn on the cob and a great dessert table. Crab Night is open to the public and you can eat in or take your dinner home. So get a group together and mark your calendars to attend. Look for the flyer or call the V at 609-266-9813 for additional information.
VFW members and guests, Beverly has another great menu planned for this Friday night, so stop by the V for dinner, starting at 5:30 p.m. You can call the V at 609-266-9813 for the full menu or stop by and be surprised. Good food and good friends make for a great time at the V.
Members, mark your calendars for our next meeting on Thursday, Sept. 6, starting at 7:30 p.m.
Remember, if you have any worn, tattered or soiled American flags, you can stop by and place them in the Flag Drop Off Box outside the post, 121 31st. St. Members will then properly retire the flags.
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Remember, stay safe and God bless the United States of America! Sgt. D