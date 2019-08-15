Hello from Base Camp V.
The officers and members of VFW Post 6964 would like to give a special thank you to South Jersey Quilts of Valor Chapter 11255 for presenting a group of our veterans their unique quilts. We cannot thank Ruth Ann Bosworth and the members, both women and men, of Chapter 11255, enough for their dedication and skills in creating each quilt for those active and veteran service members who have served in harm's way protecting our freedoms. The foundation's hope is that these quilts will provide comfort, love and healing to those touched by war. On behalf of our Post, Commander Marion Perucci presented Ruth Ann with a donation to be used to continue their great service to our veterans. To date, the Quilts of Valor Foundation has presented more than 250,000 quilts throughout America. Other countries around the world have created similar Foundations for their veterans.
Well, it's almost that time for the auxiliary Crab Night. The festivities will begin 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, and end after the last crab has been enjoyed. Also on the menu are hand made crab cakes, steamers, hot dogs, corn on the cob and a great dessert table. Crab Night is open to the public and you can either eat in or take your dinner home. So get a group together and mark your calendars to attend. Look for additional info in the coming weeks.
VFW members, the auxiliary is looking for volunteers to help during Crab Night. If you could spare a few hours, please stop by V, by Wednesday, Aug. 29th., and add your name, and the time you will be there, to the Crab Night Volunteer Sheet. We all know how much the auxiliary does for our post and our fundraisers, so lets likewise support the auxiliary. We all have to do our part in the post's efforts in supporting our veterans and our community.
Members, both local and visitors, and their guests, plan to stop by the V Friday starting at 5:30 p.m. as Beverly has another great menu planned for your dining pleasure. You can either call (609-266-9813) for the full menu or you can just stop in Friday and be surprised. On Saturday, Beverly provides a Hamburger Platter or other surprise items starting at 6 p.m. And finally, you can stop by the V Sunday morning for a breakfast sandwich, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Members, both local and visitors, and their guests, if you like to enjoy a little Pool Shootout or shoot some darts, plan to stop by the V for some good competition. Dart Night is Tuesday starting at 6:45 p.m. The Pool Shootout is 7 p.m. Thursday. Let's see who will be the best! Remember, good food and good friends make for a great time at the V.
Members, please mark your calendars, as our next monthly meeting will be 7:30 p.m. Thursday Sept. 5, at 7:30 p.m.
As our post and auxiliary are always looking for new members, if you are or know a fellow veteran who was honorably discharged, and had boots on the ground in a combat area, or someone wanting to join the auxiliary, stop by the post with a copy of your DD-214 and someone will assist you in applying for membership. You can then see all that the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the auxiliary can provide to it's members and what it does for veterans in need and our community. No one does more for veterans!
Finally, please remember to keep the brave men and women stationed around the world defending our great nation, and their families, in your thoughts and prayers.
That's all for this week. Stay safe and God bless america!!
— Sgt. D