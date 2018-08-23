Tuesday, Aug. 21 was a flawless summer day, the kind of day we dream about when we think of summer. So it was the perfect setting for the spectacular showdown to determine the winner of the BWGA’s annual President’s Cup tournament. The tournament ended in a tie for first/second place between Kathy Herbein and Betsy Dougherty, and a tie for third place between Elaine O’Brien and Patti Larson. Since a tie cannot stand as a tournament finish, this week the ladies played another round to determine the winners.
The battle for first place, between Kathy and Betsy, after nine rounds of ultra-competitive play were — another tie! Clearly, these ladies are a great match! This led to a one-hole sudden-death bout. Finally, a winner emerged. Betsy Dougherty overtook Kathy Herbein by one stroke to become the winner of the 2018 President’s Cup Tournament.
Not to be outdone, there was an equally amazing showdown for third place. Elaine O’Brien and Patti Larson were tied going into this playoff round. After an aggressive nine holes, Elaine bested Patti by one stroke to finish in third place.
Thus, the final results for President’s Cup:
First place – Betsy Dougherty
Second place – Kathy Herbein
Third place – Elaine O’Brien
Congratulations, ladies! You are one competitive group!
Birdies! We had three birdies on this last night of league. Betsy Dougherty had a chip in birdie on hole four, and another birdie on hole six. Lisa Savini had a birdie on hole six. Awesome job, ladies!
The mystery prize winner was Doreen Burns. Congratulations, Doreen!
What an exciting end to the BWGA’s 2018 season! Our annual banquet will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, at the Cellar. While league is officially over, there is still plenty of great weather ahead, so keep swinging ladies!