Tuesday, Aug. 7 was the first round of the BWGA’s premier tournament, the President’s Cup. It has been a rather humid and wet summer; however, it turned out to be overall a good evening for golf, sunny and breezy. Even the greenheads weren’t too bad!
The President’s Cup is held over two nights of play, thus encompassing 18 holes instead of the nine of regular league play. For the tournament, every golfer plays their own ball. The results are counted overall, not broken out into flights. The gross score for each golfer is recorded, then the net score after the handicap is applied. This makes it more competitive for all.
After the first round of play, the standings are as follows:
In first place, with a net score of 32 is Betsy Dougherty. Kathy Herbein and Patti Larson tied for second place, both with a net score of 35. Carolina Overs and Elaine O’Brien tied for third place, both with a net score of 37.
The two contest holes were closest to the pin on hole three and hole seven. The winner on hole three was Susan Stinson at 34 feet 5 inches. Way to go, Susan! There was no winner on hole seven. The mystery prize winner was Pinky Fetter. Congratulations, ladies!
Birdies! A birdie in golf is scoring one stroke under par. There was one birdie in this first round of President’s Cup: Benny Jean Friel on hole six. Great job, Benny Jean!
Eagle! An eagle in golf is scoring two strokes under par. There was one eagle in this first round of President’s Cup: Marie-Elisa Cassara on hole five. Amazing job, Marie-Elise!
Congratulations, ladies. Good luck to all in the final round of the President’s Cup.