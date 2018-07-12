Tuesday, July 10th was sunny, warm and, being Brigantine, was quite windy. Did you know that Brigantine is the windiest city in the United States? Most people think it’s Chicago, but, according to Jeopardy, it’s Brigantine!
Anyway, it was a lovely evening for the BWGA’s annual Member-Guest Tournament. The format is a two-person scramble, and each member plays as a team with their invited guest. The three top (or lowest scoring) teams placed first, second and third. There were also several contest holes in which there were winners in the member category and the guest category. It was a competitive round on the front nine.
The results were as follows:
In first place, with a score of 37, was the team of Patti Larson and Grace Ciampi.
In second place, also with a score of 37, was the team of Julia Kline and Suzanne Conover.
(Larson/Ciampi won by a first handicap hole scorecard tiebreaker with the team of Julia Kline and Suzanne Conover).
In third place, with a score of 38, was the team of Elaine O’Brien and Lisa Dove. (O’Brien/Dove won by a sixth handicap hole scorecard tiebreaker with the team of Kathy Herbein and Donna Michalowski).
The contest holes were straightest drive on hole two, closest 1st shot on hole three, longest drive on hole six and closest first shot on hole seven. The results were as follows:
Straightest Drive, Hole 2
Member winner: Elaine O’Brien
Guest winner: June Byrnes
Closest 1st shot, Hole 3
Member winner: Julia Kline, 4 feet 7 inches
Guest winner: Lorraine Audet, 23 feet 2 inches
Longest Drive, Hole 6
Member winner: Lisa Savini
Guest winner: Grace Ciampi
Closest 1st shot, Hole 7
Member winner: Lisa Savini, 13 feet 2 inches
Guest winner: Linda Evans, 15 feet 6 inches
Congratulations, to all the winners! Great job, ladies!
It was a great night, a good time was had by all!