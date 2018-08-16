Tuesday, Aug. 14, was the final night of the BWGA’s annual President’s Cup tournament. It was an absolutely beautiful evening with lots of sunshine, lower humidity, and being Brigantine, of course, a tad windy. The breezes felt wonderful and worked to put the greenheads in their place, keeping them from biting until around hole fifteen. After that point, all bets were off!
The President’s Cup is held over two nights of play, thus encompassing eighteen holes instead of the nine of regular league play. For the tournament, every golfer plays her own ball. The results are counted overall, not broken out into flights. The gross score for each golfer is recorded, then the net score after the handicap is applied. This makes it more competitive for all.
After this second round, the results are quite exciting. In a tie for first place, with a score of 73, are Betsy Dougherty and Kathy Herbein. There is also a tie for second place, with a score of 75, between Elaine O’Brien and Patti Larson. A tie cannot stand as a tournament finish. Thus, for the first time in league history, we have to go to a playoff round! Betsy and Kathy will battle it out in a round of nine holes to determine first and second place. Elaine and Patti will battle it out in a round of nine holes to determine third and fourth place.
In other news, the two contest holes were closest first shot on hole twelve and longest drive on hole eighteen. The winner for closest first shot was Nancy Doran, at 45 feet. She was the only person to get on the green with the wind. The winner for longest drive was Marie-Elise Cassara. The mystery prize winner was Sue Clark. Way to go, ladies!
Birdies!! We had two birdies on this second night of President’s Cup, and they were both by Marie-Elise Cassara!! More excitement abounds!! Her birdie on hole fifteen was on a chip in — and, not only was it a chip in, but it was from across the water by the bridge! Awesome job, Marie-Elise!!
The tie-breaker round will take place next Tuesday, Aug. 21. Everyone else who wants to play is certainly welcome to do so. We’re looking forward to some really competitive golf!