Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is collecting baby clothing to help children and families in need at the Special Care Nursery at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point. Drop off brand new items including newborn or preemie clothing, newborn and preemie hats, handmade or store-bought blankets and newborn sleep sacks/swaddles. Monetary donations are also appreciated.
Help make a difference in the lives of local families with unexpected life circumstances.
Items may be dropped off through May 15th at the following locations:
• FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center, Egg Harbor Township (on-site employees only)
• 1434 New Road in Northfield
• 326 E. Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway Township
• Rio Grande Plaza on Route 9 in Rio Grande
• Hamilton Mall Branch in Mays Landing
For more information about the NICU Clothing Drive or information regarding Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union, please call 609-382-4380 or visit us online at JerseyShoreFCUorg.