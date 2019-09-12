The Atlantic County Women's Hall of Fame is accepting nominations of outstanding women in Atlantic County for the 2020 induction.
Many outstanding women have helped shape Atlantic County over the years in contributing their talents and skill to the growth and development of the country. The ACWHF continues to seek eligible candidates each year to recognize and honor outstanding women of our area.
Candidates must be women born or raised in Atlantic County, or an Atlantic County resident or employed in Atlantic County for at least ten years.
Categories for consideration are Arts/Entertainment; Athletics; Business; Education; Government; Journalism/Media; Law; Medicine/Health/Science; Philanthropy; Public Service, Religion; Social Services; and Volunterism. Posthumous nominations may be submitted.
Honorees will be selected based on the impact of their contributions or achievements that promote the advancement, enhancement and enrichment of women and new paths blazed for other women and girls to follow.
Nominations must be received by Oct. 15. Nomination forms, guidelines and details to be considered and information are available on the organization's website, acwnf.org or its Facebook page: Atlantic County Women's Hall of Fame.
